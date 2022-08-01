Community Bank N.A. Purchases 7,193 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677,140 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 688.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,643,000 after acquiring an additional 562,041 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 869,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,371,000 after buying an additional 440,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,355,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $58.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

