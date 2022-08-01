Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

