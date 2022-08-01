Community Bank N.A. Sells 2,272 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $77.47 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

