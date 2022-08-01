Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AFL opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aflac

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.