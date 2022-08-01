Comparing Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) & Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $12.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Equinix pays out 176.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthpeak Properties pays out 151.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Healthpeak Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

92.7% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Equinix and Healthpeak Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 5 11 1 2.76 Healthpeak Properties 0 7 3 0 2.30

Equinix currently has a consensus price target of $818.31, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus price target of $33.09, indicating a potential upside of 19.72%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Equinix.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equinix and Healthpeak Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $6.64 billion 9.51 $500.19 million $7.03 98.66 Healthpeak Properties $1.90 billion 7.88 $505.54 million $0.79 35.06

Healthpeak Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equinix. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 9.22% 5.94% 2.27% Healthpeak Properties 22.11% 4.22% 2.03%

Summary

Equinix beats Healthpeak Properties on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

