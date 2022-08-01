Comparing System1 (NYSE:SST) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cardlytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares System1 and Cardlytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A Cardlytics $267.12 million 1.76 -$128.57 million ($2.24) -6.16

Analyst Recommendations

System1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardlytics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for System1 and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cardlytics 1 3 1 0 2.00

System1 currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.87%. Cardlytics has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 56.52%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Risk and Volatility

System1 has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -39.62% -7.99% Cardlytics -25.06% -13.81% -7.83%

Summary

Cardlytics beats System1 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

