Comparing The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) & Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group 8.16% 12.25% 2.68% Metromile -130.53% -57.64% -35.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $5.23 billion 0.93 $418.70 million $11.89 11.48 Metromile $104.90 million 1.31 -$216.46 million ($1.81) -0.58

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Metromile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metromile has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Hanover Insurance Group and Metromile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $149.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.55%. Metromile has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 330.95%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than The Hanover Insurance Group.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Metromile on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, personal cyber, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment markets investment management services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Allmerica Financial Corp. and changed its name to The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. in December 2005. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

About Metromile

(Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc. provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks. In addition, the company offers access to its technology under software as a service arrangement, as well as professional services to third-party customers. Metromile, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.