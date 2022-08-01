Compass Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,718 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $55,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $306.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.84.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

