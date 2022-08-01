Compass Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,118 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of FedEx worth $52,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 18,015 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $233.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.