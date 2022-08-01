Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CDAQW opened at $0.18 on Monday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

