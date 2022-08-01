Concentrum Wealth Management Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.31.

Equinix Trading Down 1.1 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $703.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $658.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $693.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

