Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Continental Resources Price Performance

NYSE CLR opened at $68.89 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98.

Institutional Trading of Continental Resources

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

