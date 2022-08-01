ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFRX. SVB Leerink downgraded ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Maxim Group downgraded ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.32 on Friday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in ContraFect by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ContraFect by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

