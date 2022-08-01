Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.1% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $56,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $541.75 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $239.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

