Courage Miller Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 86,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

