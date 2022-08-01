Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases 378 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $78.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

