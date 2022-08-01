Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 186 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.41% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 773.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,888,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $71.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.29.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

