CPR Investments Inc. Acquires 12,147 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $17,923,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Price Performance

Steelcase stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $14.38.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.20%.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Articles

