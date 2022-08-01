CPR Investments Inc. Acquires 1,461 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CPR Investments Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.17. 38,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,778. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.