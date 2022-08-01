CPR Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for 0.7% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $52.96. 136,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,135. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $74.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

