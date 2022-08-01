CPR Investments Inc. Buys 4,730 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,202,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,695 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,576,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 248,183 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 1,581.8% in the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 281,577 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,333 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppHarvest

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $164,554.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,243,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,048.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $164,554.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,243,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,048.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Willis bought 30,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

APPH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,020. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $401.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 1,412.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

