CPR Investments Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 42.5% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 60,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.65. 5,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.