Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Lowered to €13.70 at Barclays

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.40 ($12.65) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crédit Agricole in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.
Crédit Agricole Trading Up 2.0 %
CRARY stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.72. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.07.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crédit Agricole (CRARY)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.