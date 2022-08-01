Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Lowered to €13.70 at Barclays

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.40 ($12.65) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crédit Agricole in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

CRARY stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.72. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 23.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

