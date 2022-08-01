CREDIT (CREDIT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,045.00

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CREDIT has a total market cap of $175,337.30 and $2,045.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

