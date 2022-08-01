Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Danone Price Performance

Shares of EPA BN opened at €53.81 ($54.91) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.93. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($73.60).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

