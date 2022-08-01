Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 64.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEQP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NYSE CEQP traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,871.43%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

