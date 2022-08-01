Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 375,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Crew Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

