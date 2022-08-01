CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,276 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for about 2.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $291,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,346. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

