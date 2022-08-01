Critical Survey: Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU)

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Verano alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -10.96% -5.83% -3.57% Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verano and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 128.24 -$14.68 million ($0.35) -16.91 Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verano.

1.4% of Verano shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Verano and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verano currently has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 402.53%. Given Verano’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards.

About Verano

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. engages in growing and processing macadamia nuts. It processes and markets macadamia nuts in-shell and bulk kernel form. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. was founded in 1986 and is based in Hilo, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.