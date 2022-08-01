CROAT (CROAT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. CROAT has a market capitalization of $85,727.52 and approximately $2.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 93,181,133 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

