Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($104.82) to GBX 8,300 ($100.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.52) to GBX 6,000 ($72.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Croda International Stock Up 6.1 %

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. Croda International has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $71.42.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

