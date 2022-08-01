Crowny (CRWNY) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Crowny has a market capitalization of $905,345.68 and $127,398.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00603242 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016025 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.
Crowny Profile
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Crowny Coin Trading
