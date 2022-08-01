Crypterium Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $13.33 million and approximately $546,416.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,172,932 coins and its circulating supply is 81,175,381 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

