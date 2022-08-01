CryptoTycoon Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $295,795.82 and $10,894.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00008662 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.56 or 0.99991639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00130538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 884,975 coins and its circulating supply is 145,792 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global.

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.