Crystal Rock Capital Management Buys 400 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 3.4% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in TransDigm Group by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in TransDigm Group by 29,868.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,199,000 after buying an additional 63,022 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,986,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded up $3.05 on Monday, reaching $625.39. 1,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,478. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $564.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.26.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.29.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

