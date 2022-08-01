Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Crystal Rock Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 32.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 72,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $25,854.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,407 shares of company stock worth $4,328,707 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.09. 1,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,853. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.73.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

