Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crystal Rock Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 6.2% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11.6% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.78.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.40. 21,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,932. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $342.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.