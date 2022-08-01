Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR stock opened at $130.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.62. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

