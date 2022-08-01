Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,269,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price objective on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.90.

Cummins Stock Up 2.8 %

CMI stock opened at $221.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.88. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

