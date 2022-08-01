Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price target on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins Price Performance

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $221.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.46 and a 200-day moving average of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.