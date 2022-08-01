CyberVein (CVT) Tops One Day Volume of $169,894.00

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $169,894.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein Profile

CVT is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial.

CyberVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

