Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $41.39

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.39 or 0.00179736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $18,231.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

