D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.13.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.