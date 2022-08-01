D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,033,000 after buying an additional 273,407 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after buying an additional 555,983 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,231,000 after buying an additional 104,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,203,000 after buying an additional 88,925 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,389,000 after buying an additional 980,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Insider Activity

Trimble Price Performance

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $69.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.