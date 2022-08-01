D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 339 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $109.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.06. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

