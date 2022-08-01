D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.06 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

