D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $378.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

