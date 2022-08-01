D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.66 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

