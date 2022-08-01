D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on August 11th

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd.

D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $78.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 611.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,462.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in D.R. Horton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

