Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.03. 30,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,699. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

